Additional Rs 40,000-crore MGNREGS fund will ensure migrant families returning home get work: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for the rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) will provide adequate work and earning opportunities to migrant families returning home, as he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "concern and timely initiative"

In his tweets, he said increased public expenditure on health, investments in ramping up health infrastructure, creation of infectious disease blocks in all districts and setting up of integrated public health labs at block levels will enhance capability to meet health challenges and future requirements

His reaction came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore economic package announced by Modi to revive the coronavirus-hit economy. "FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has today announced additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for MGNREGS. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi Ji for his concern and timely initiative to provide adequate work and income earning opportunities to migrant families returning home," Nadda said. "New public sector enterprise policy announced today by FM will help the PSUs focus on strategic sectors & make them more efficient and help us realise the full potential for huge sectoral investments and growth in different sectors. This will give a massive push to our economy," he added.