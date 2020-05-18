Yogi govt ‘shaming humanity’ by its inhuman attitude towards migrant workers: SP chief

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh of "shaming humanity" by its "inhuman" attitude towards migrant workers returning home to flee hunger and joblessness. "The BJP government is shaming humanity with its act. Due to its attitude, migrant labourers from not only UP but other states also are angry. It has raised question mark on its functioning," Yadav said in a statement here. "The situation has become serious due to the closing of state borders. The labourers are stranded hungry and there is no one to hear them. They are begging before policemen for getting entry in the state. Those who are stranded mid-way are being misbehaved by the police," he said.

"Due to the short-sighted decisions of the BJP government, the life of migrants have become hell," Yadav said, claiming that labourers were lathi-charged in Mathura with similar incidents replicating themselves in Saharanpur and Jhansi. He said this "inhuman government" sent back labourers of Jharkhand, who died and injured in Auraiya incident, in the same open truck.

"A father had to come to take the dead body of his son spending Rs 19 thousand," he said. He said his party demands Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of labourers, who died in road mishaps.