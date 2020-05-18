Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown 4.0: Maha CM reaches out to industries, sons-of-soil

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:59 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Maha CM reaches out to industries, sons-of-soil
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reached out to industries for revival of the economy during the fourth phase of the lockdown and appealed to people to make the state "Atmanirbhar" or self- reliant by resuming the industrial activity. In his televised address to the people, a day after the state government extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 31, Thackeray said that 50,000 industrial units have already resumed their activities in the state.

"I appeal to residents of green zones, especially youths, to come forward to work in various industries and make the state 'Atmanirbhar'," the chief minister said. He said industries located under green zones--the areas with no coronavirus cases in recent past-- are resuming their activities in a graded manner.

"The state government has already given permission to some 70,000 industries to restart while 50,000 units have already started their work," Thackeray said, adding that about five lakh workers have resumed their work in the state. He said as migrant laborers have returned to their native states, local people should come forward and start working in industrial units to take the state forward.

Thackeray also wooed industries for restarting the economy in the country's most industrialized state which has taken a beating due to the COVID crisis. "We have already reserved 40,000 acres of land for new industries in the state," he said.

The CM said his government had cut down the number of permissions required to start a green industry, which he said should be environment-friendly and non-polluting. "If industries cannot buy land for setting up plants, the state government is ready to lease it out," he said.

Speaking on the COVID-19 crisis, the chief minister said the state government has succeeded in slowing down the further spread of the viral infection. "The chain is not broken but the speed of infection has been checked," he said, adding that the number of people willing to give their services in fight against COVID should increase further.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Special non-stop train from Delhi on May 20 to bring back stranded persons to Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a special non-stop train will commence from New Delhi on May 20 to bring stranded students and others from Kerala, back to the state. All arrangements are in place. Steps are also b...

Intra and interstate bus services to resume from May 19: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that the intra and interstate bus services will resume from May 19, as the scope of relaxations has been further widened in accordance with the Centres latest guidelines. Khattar said a...

Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will bear the transport expenditure of the Odias stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, official sources said. It has been decided that in case the sending state is not ...

As Biden crafts U.S. coronavirus response proposals, Warren has his ear

Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has been speaking regularly with former rival Elizabeth Warren on public health and economic relief ideas as he crafts more ambitious proposals aimed at helping Americans through th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020