Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron party loses ground, but not control, amid defections

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:41 IST
Macron party loses ground, but not control, amid defections

Defections by lawmakers disgruntled over President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies cost France's ruling party its absolute majority in the lower house of parliament Tuesday, in a symbolic blow to Macron's leadership amid the coronavirus crisis. The move leaves the centrist LREM party with 288 lawmakers out of a total of 577 — just one short of an absolute majority. Yet LREM and its centrist allies, including 46 lawmakers from the MoDem party, remain largely dominant at the National Assembly which has the final say in the law-making process.

A new independent group was created Tuesday at the National Assembly after seven lawmakers left Macron's LREM. The move echoes tensions over the political direction Macron's young party, born from the 2017 presidential race, should follow. It comes at an inconvenient time for Macron, who is struggling to revive the economy after two months of lockdown.

The president of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, from LREM, told France 2 TV that “doing this at a moment where we precisely need to rise above divisions, to unite all forces to face our challenges, that's not the best time.” The new group, named Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity is composed of 17 lawmakers, including former LREM members, greens and socialists. It describes itself as “neither in the majority nor in the opposition.” The announcement also comes as Macron is discussing with French political leaders whether to go ahead with the postponed second round of municipal elections at the end of June. The voting process was suspended after the first nationwide round as the country entered lockdown in mid-March..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga brought before French court

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arraigned before a French public prosecutor on Tuesday, three days after police swooped on his hideout in a Paris suburb, ending a 26-year manhunt. The 84-year-old is accused of funding and armin...

CAPF canteens put procurement on hold till MHA clarifies 'swadeshi' products

The mega network of central paramilitary forces that caters to about 50 lakh troops and their families has put on hold all fresh procurement of supplies from over 400 vendors till a clarity is obtained from the government on the term swades...

Power ministry puts in place arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in ...

Maha: Thane COVID-19 cases go past 4000-mark, Palghar at 404

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Tuesday went past the 4,000-mark after 241 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, said a health official. The COVID-19 case count now stands at 4,169, he added.There were seven deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020