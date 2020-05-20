Left Menu
BJP exploiting migrant workers' eagerness to reach home: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:19 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Wednesday that the BJP is exploiting the eagerness of migrant labourers to reach home to serve its "political self-interest". "The tales of migrant labourers struggling to reach home are saddening. They are getting killed in accidents daily. But the unconcerned BJP has no care for human values. It is exploiting their eagerness to reach home for its political self-interest," he said in a statement issued here.

"When 50,000 government, private and school buses are standing, why are those not being utilised to send the migrants back home?" Yadav asked. Without taking the name of any party, he said, "Those who are extending a helping hand are being meted out inhuman treatment, which has become routine behaviour of the BJP." The SP chief said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh should give its own "fitness certificate" that it was able to run the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Labourers are dying in accidents. Where is the alertness? When officers are not paying heed to the chief minister's directives, what can be expected from them," he said, while asking his party workers to help the migrants coming to Uttar Pradesh in whatever way they can from their own resources..

