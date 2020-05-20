Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says virus fund access to be linked to its budget advice

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:26 IST
EU says virus fund access to be linked to its budget advice

The European Union signaled Wednesday that it will not punish member countries for breaking the bloc's deficit rules to tackle the coronavirus but that it could condition their access to sorely-needed recovery funds on them following its advice on how to manage their budgets. The 27-nation bloc is forecast to enter “a recession of historic proportions this year” as the coronavirus ravages its economies, with an average drop in output of 7.5 per cent.

Virtually every country has broken the deficit limit of 3 per cent of GDP as they've spent to keep health care systems, businesses and jobs alive. "In all cases, apart (from) Bulgaria, we concluded that the deficit criteria of the treaty is not complied with. In normal times, this would lead to the opening of an excessive deficit procedure. But these are exceptional times," European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis' remarks came as he unveiled advice from the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, on how countries could weather the economic storm while continuing to promote growth and invest in policies that fight climate change and ease the transition to computer-based economies. While the euro single currency rule book may be allowed to gather dust for now, Dombrovskis warned that it “is not suspended” and that countries will have to return to some budgetary rectitude in the medium term.

The commission's “ country specific recommendations ” released Wednesday are part of a system under which the executive arm monitors national budgetary plans and gives policy advice. Countries give the advice lip-service but are routinely slow to respond to it. This time, however, Dombrovskis said that the recommendations will be “linked” to a massive recovery fund the commission is due to unveil on May 27, and which is expected to be part of the EU's new long-term budget, totaling well over a trillion euros.

He did not provide details about how the recommendations would be linked to the recovery funds. The pandemic has hurt consumer spending, industrial output, investment, trade, capital flows and supply chains. It has also hit jobs.

The unemployment rate across the 27-nation EU is forecast to rise from 6.7 per cent in 2019 to 9 per cent in 2020 but then fall to around 8 per cent in 2021. While the virus has hit every member country, the extent of the damage it ultimately inflicts will depend on the evolution of the disease in each of them, the resilience of their economies and what policies they put in place to respond.

Hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain will probably be banking on the recovery fund to survive..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect appears before French court

Felicien Kabuga, accused of funding the 1994 Rwandan genocide, appeared before a French court on Wednesday, four days after his arrest following a quarter of a century on the run. In his first appearance in public in more than two decades, ...

UK's Cambridge University cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

Britains Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its lectures would be delivered online over the next academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.The university, which shut its campu...

270 new coronavirus cases in MP, nine deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 270 new coronavirus cases -- 78 in Indore -- and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 5,735 and death toll to 267, health officials said. Chhatarpur district recorded its first two coronavirus cas...

Murders in Mexico reach record levels in first four months of 2020

Homicides in Mexico hit record levels in the first four months of 2020, climbing by 2.4 from the same period last year, official data showed on Wednesday, dealing a setback to the governments efforts to restore order. President Andres Manue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020