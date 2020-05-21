No stone will be left unturned in helping affected by cyclone: PM Modi
Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:45 IST
Seeing the visuals on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan, PM wished that situation normalises in West Bengal & Odisha at the earliest.
In a series of tweets, he said, "My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest.
NDRF teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.
No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected.
Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy.
(With Inputs from PIB)
