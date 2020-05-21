Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena slams BJP over Friday's protest about virus situation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:33 IST
Sena slams BJP over Friday's protest about virus situation

The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at the BJP for its planned protest against the Maharashtra government, saying the opposition party was trying to politicise the coronavirus pandemic. The BJP has appealed for a state-wide protest on Friday against the Sena-NCP-Congress government, alleging that it has failed to contain the pandemic in Maharashtra.

The Sena said on Twitter that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis should give suggestions about how to carry out the fight against the virus. The protest will gather people and will be counterproductive, the former BJP ally said.

"We shouldn't allow a repeat of what happened in Gujarat and put strain on the state police," the Sena said. Referring to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's statement to his party workers about how to carry out the protest, the Sena said "we condemn this".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to people to unitedly fight corona and the state BJP is politicizing the crisis," it said. Senior Sena leader and state industries minister Subhash Desai said the BJP should first advise its chief minister in Gujarat about how he should handle frequent protests by migrants who are stranded in Surat and elsewhere.

"The BJP leaders should advise its Gujarat CM on how to pacify those people," he said. As of Thursday evening, Maharashtra had recorded over 41,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,400 deaths.

"The state government and people here are helping each other to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. The BJP should speak to people and offer support instead of doing fear- mongering," Desai said. "The BJP leadership is completely misguided...they should not forget that next state elections are four and a half years away," he added.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said while healthcare workers, police and the government were fighting "an enemy called COVID-19", the BJP was fighting the government. "It is unfortunate that in the time of crisis, BJP is seeking to play a political battle,"he said.

Earlier, Fadnavis tweeted that till May 18, the total number of tests done nationally was 23,02,792 and positive cases were 96,169. "While in Maharashtra, total tests were 2,82,000 and positive cases 35,058. In Mumbai, total tests were 1,62,000 and positive cases 21,335.

"The ratio of positive cases in Maharashtra is 3 times that of national average andin Mumbai it is even more. This shows that the spread is much more in Maharashtra," he said. "If we eliminate repetitive tests of a single person... Mumbais positivity rate stands at around 22 percent. In such a scenario more focus should be on testing in Mumbai. But despite having facility of 10,000 tests per day, only 4000 to 4500 tests are being done," the former chief minister claimed.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China finally moves towards tougher national security laws for Hong Kong

Beijing is moving to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, it announced on Thursday, following last years often violent anti-China unrest that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing rule in 1...

Punjab's COVID-19 death toll rises to 39, tally 2,028

A two-month-old boy died of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the death toll to 39, while 23 fresh infections pushed the total number of cases in the state to 2,028, officials said on Thursday. The infant, who was suffering from pneumonia, died...

Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes - ICRC

Hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes in villages in South Sudans vast Jonglei state, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Thursday.The territory of South Sudan ha...

13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident

A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020