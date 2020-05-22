Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan Supreme Court told parliamentary election can be held on June 20 under health guidelines

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:15 IST
Sri Lankan Supreme Court told parliamentary election can be held on June 20 under health guidelines
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

Sri Lanka's scheduled parliamentary election, which is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, can be held on June 20 under strict adherence to the health guidelines, the government told the Supreme Court on Friday. This came a day after Sri Lanka's independent election commission said it cannot hold parliamentary elections on June 20 as planned because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sri Lanka in mid-April postponed the parliamentary elections by nearly two months to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak that has till now killed nine people and infected over 1,000 in the island nation. President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved Parliament, six month ahead of schedule and called a snap election on April 25.

Hearing a petition on the fifth day of the plea filed by the Opposition and civil society groups on Friday to challenge President Rajapaksa's dismissal of Parliament to hold snap polls, the country's top court was informed that the elections were very much possible on June 20 with adherence to strict health guidelines. "The election could be held with certain precautions in place," the lawyer representing President Rajapaksa's Secretary said to a five member bench of the Sri Lankan Supreme Court. The lawyer produced a letter from Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services, that in spite of COVID-19 pandemic situation the election can happen under quarantine regulations.

During the fourth day of hearing yesterday, the Election Commission's lawyers had told the apex court that it would not be possible to hold the parliamentary election on June 20 as scheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The further hearing of the case has been postponed until May 26. Sri Lanka has till now reported 1,060 cases of coronavirus with nine deaths, local media reported.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UN prosecutor: remains of Rwandan war crimes suspect found in Congo

The remains of a fugitive major suspect in Rwandas 1994 genocide have been identified in a grave in the Republic of the Congo, a United Nations war crimes prosecutor said on Friday.Serge Brammertz said Augustin Bizimana, who was indicted on...

Arjun, Ranveer, Alia laud Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime based 'Paatal Lok'

Days after actor Anushka Sharma made her web-series production debut with Amazon Prime Videos Paatal Lok, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor lauded the very gripping show on social media. In what may seem like an e...

Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children

The coronavirus pandemic is interrupting immunization against diseases including measles, polio and cholera that could put the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk, according to a new analysis from the World Health...

37 dead as Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 37 people have died when a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said. Flight PK-8303 fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020