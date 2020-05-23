Relations between Maha CM and Guv like father and son: Sena

Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. A Raj Bhavan statement described the meeting between the Sena MP and the governor as a "courtesy call".

Raut's visit came on the heels of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray skipping a meeting called by the governor to assess the state government's preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Opposition BJP had visited the governor and complained that the state government had failed in checking the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Raut told reporters that it was a courtesy visit. "The governor and the chief minister had no conflict between them. Their relations are like that of a father and a son, and they will remain like that," Raut said.