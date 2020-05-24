Left Menu
Cyclone Amphan: Owaisi criticises Centre's 'insufficient' relief packages for West Bengal and Odisha

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi severely criticised the Central government over "insufficient" initial relief packages announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for West Bengal and Odisha to deal with damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:59 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi severely criticised the Central government over "insufficient" initial relief packages announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for West Bengal and Odisha to deal with damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. Owaisi said that the Centre must work for complete relief and rehabilitation of those affected by the cyclone.

"It is unfortunate that this cyclone has claimed and affected many lives and caused damage to a large number of houses. The Prime Minister has visited the states and announced Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 500 crore relief fund for West Bengal and Odisha respectively. This relief amount will not be sufficient. The Government of India must work for the complete relief and rehabilitation to the affected," Owaisi said. The Hyderabad Member of Parliament further expressed solidarity with both the cyclone-affected states and prayed for their early recovery.

"The devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal is unimaginable. I and My party members are here for the people of these states as they began their difficult journey towards recovery. We pray for their relief," said Owaisi. On May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Odisha and West Bengal to conduct an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas. He also announced financial assistance for both states. (ANI)

