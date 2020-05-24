Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh targets UP govt over ban on mobile phones in COVID-19 isolation wards, says decision taken to hide mismanagement at hospitals

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for banning COVID-19 patients to carry mobile phones in the isolation wards and said that the decision has been taken to hide "mismanagement and plight of the hospitals" from the public.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 14:18 IST
Akhilesh targets UP govt over ban on mobile phones in COVID-19 isolation wards, says decision taken to hide mismanagement at hospitals
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for banning COVID-19 patients to carry mobile phones in the isolation wards and said that the decision has been taken to hide "mismanagement and plight of the hospitals" from the public. "If the infection spreads through mobile, it should be banned in the entire country along with the isolation wards. This (mobile phones) becomes mental support during loneliness. This ban is to hide mismanagement and plight of the hospitals from the public," Yadav tweeted.

Taking a dig at the state government, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "There is no need to ban mobile phone but to sanitise". The Uttar Pradesh government had prohibited patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 COVID hospitals to take mobile phones along with them in the isolation wards so as to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

As per the orders, two mobile phones will be available with the ward in-charge of the COVID care centres so that patients can talk to their family members and administration if required. Further, the orders specify that the mobile numbers should be communicated to the family members of the patients."This is to inform that patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 hospitals are not allowed to take mobile phones along in the isolation wards as its spread infection," read a letter by Director General Medical Education, KK Gupta to all concerned officials and Directors of dedicated COVID hospitals."To facilitate the communication between COVID-19 patients admitted in clinics, with their family members, or anyone else, ensure that two dedicated mobile phones while adhering to infection prevention norms, are kept with ward in-charge of COVID care centre..." read the order. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Will miss playing in front of huge crowd, says Shikhar Dhawan

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that all players will miss playing in front of a huge crowd if the tournaments going ahead take place behind closed doors for some time. Dhawan was doing an Instagram live chat with former Sri Lanka s...

Stubble burning in Punjab may worsen air quality

The air quality in Punjab is expected to deteriorate as the farmers in Chatiwind village have started to burn the stubble post the harvest season, which had improved due to imposition of nationwide lockdown by the Centre to contain the spre...

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus. After testing positive for the COVID-19, Umar is self-isolating at home. It appears to be a mild strain of the virus, ESPN Cricinfo reported.At the time of testing...

Hrithik Roshan praises Madhuri Dixit for her debut single 'Candle'

Actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to praise evergreen star Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle. Sharing the original music video of Dixits recently launched song on Twitter, the Krrish actor wr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020