Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump's executive order targets political bias at Twitter and Facebook: draft

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users, according to a draft executive order and a source familiar with the situation. News of the order comes after Trump threatened to shut down websites he accused of stifling conservative voices following a dispute with Twitter after the company decided to tag Trump's tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact-check the posts. CVS Health to open last of 1,000 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it would open more COVID-19 testing sites at some of its pharmacy drive-thru locations, completing the last leg of the drugstore chain's planned 1,000 sites across more than 30 U.S. states. Health authorities have been emphasizing the need to expand testing capacity as the United States attempts to recover from the respiratory illness that has killed over 100,000 people in the country, according to a Reuters tally. International students wonder if U.S. business school worth it in coronavirus era

This summer, dozens of incoming students at New York's Columbia Business School had planned to sail around the coast of Croatia for a week to get to know each other. Instead, they are chatting online and playing icebreaker games on Zoom. With the coronavirus still spreading, social gatherings like the sailing trip organized by students are on hold, and there is a good chance that when school starts in September, many classes and events will be held online. Democrats urge probe of allegations regarding TikTok and children's privacy

Fourteen Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday to urge it to consider probing the short video app TikTok for "blatant disregard" of a consent decree related to children's privacy. The letter from members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees the FTC's work on privacy, follows allegations by the Center for Digital Democracy, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and others that TikTok failed to take down videos made by children under the age of 13 as it agreed to do under a 2019 consent agreement with the FTC. A pandemic nurse's love letter to New York

The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Meghan Lindsey it has done the opposite. This is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that Meghan, a married mother of two, had ever left southwest Missouri. Sister of Minneapolis black man who died after arrest calls for justice

The sister of an African-American man who died shortly after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with a knee to the neck called for justice on Wednesday, saying the firing of four policemen over the deadly incident was not enough. The four officers were dismissed from the force on Tuesday, a day after the death of George Floyd, 46, who lived in suburban St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Video taken by a bystander showed Floyd lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe" on Monday evening. California hospitals struggle financially after preparing for COVID-19 surge that never came

As the novel coronavirus tore through Italy and then New York in March, California, anticipating a deadly surge in cases, ordered hospitals to shut down routine procedures and called in thousands of health care workers to help patients. But the predicted surge never came. U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns. About 1,400 Americans have died on average each day in May, down from a peak of 2,000 in April, according to the tally of state and county data on COVID-19 deaths. (Reuters interactive: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T) U.S. states, cities may snub Fed lending program over high rates

High borrowing costs will limit participation in a $500 billion U.S. Federal Reserve short-term borrowing program set up to address state and city revenue shortfalls due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, analysts said. While Illinois, the lowest-rated U.S. state at a notch above junk, passed a bill late last week authorizing borrowing up to $5 billion through the Fed's municipal liquidity facility (MLF), legislation is pending in few other states. Approval of Trump's pandemic response stays steady, Biden favored in election: Reuters/IPSOS poll

Public approval of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic remained steady this week as the number of U.S. deaths from the illness surpassed 100,000, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. Asked to rate Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, 41% of Americans approved and 53% disapproved, about the same as last week but down significantly from late March when Americans approved of Trump's response to the pandemic by a small margin.