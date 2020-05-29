Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian court orders release of letters to Britain's Queen Elizabeth surrounding PM sacking

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 11:34 IST
Australian court orders release of letters to Britain's Queen Elizabeth surrounding PM sacking
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the sacking of its then prime minister Gough Whitlam.

The firing of Gough Whitlam by Governor-General John Kerr in 1975 remains one of Australia's most polarising political events because it represented an unprecedented level of intervention by the Commonwealth. Historians say the country still has not been told the full story behind Whitlam's removal during a political deadlock over the Budget, and in 2016 a historian sued the National Archives of Australia for access to letters between Kerr and the queen at the time. The lawsuit failed on grounds that the letters were private.

On Friday the High Court overturned the Federal Court ruling and said the historian, Jenny Hocking, should get access to the so-called "palace letters" since they were the property of the governor-general's office, which was a Commonwealth institution. "It's a wonderful decision for transparency, for accountability of government," Hocking told reporters in Melbourne.

"It's a story that has been absolutely clouded in secrecy, in distortion and in so much unknown. With this decision one of those last remaining areas of secrecy and great unknown will be released to the Australian public." Kerr died in 1991 without disclosing the extent of his coordination with the queen. Australia federated in 1901 but the British monarch remains the country's official head of state, although the relationship is usually ceremonial.

Many government documents from the Whitlam era have been made public in recent years because of a rule which requires commonwealth documents to be released after 31 years. The "palace letters" were kept secret since they were deemed private. Whitlam died in 2014 but his sacking prompted one of the country's most often quoted political barbs.

"Well, may we say 'God save the Queen' because nothing will save the Governor-General," he said on the day of his removal, walking out of Parliament House.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Black voters don't trust mail ballots. That's a problem for Democrats

Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl, watching as she joined their African-American neighbors in the hard-won right of casting a ballot.Now 47, Fason says she alw...

Soccer-FA Cup final to be held on August 1

The FA Cup final will be held on Aug. 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League said on Thursday that its season will restart on June 17. The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June...

Functioning of Delhi HC, district courts restricted till June 14

The Delhi High Court Friday decided to restrict till June 14 its functioning as also of the district courts to urgent matters only in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the high co...

Punjab raises fine for spitting, not wearing masks in public to Rs500

Punjab on Friday announced stricter penalties for those not adhering to restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, increasing significantly the fine for spitting and not wearing masks in public to Rs500. The state governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020