Youth Akali Dal in Ludhiana protests against Punjab govt, demands waiver of school fee, electricity bill

The members of Youth Akali Dal on Friday protested against the state government demanding waiver of school fees and electricity bill amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:50 IST
District president of Youth Akali Dal, Gurdeep Singh Gosha speaking to reporters on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

The district president of Youth Akali Dal, Gurdeep Singh Gosha said, "We are demanding waiver of school fee and electricity bills. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh has also demanded a waiver of electricity bills."

Criticising the Punjab government, he said, "If ration and medicines are provided by the NGOs then what is the government here is doing." (ANI)

