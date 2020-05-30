Delhi govt to launch app on availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds in hospitals, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that an app will be launched on Monday which will provide information related to the availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds in hospitals. Kejriwal said that a few incidents have come to light where people had to suffer due to lack of knowledge.

"On Monday, an app will be launched, which will provide data related to hospitals like how many beds are there in a particular hospital. Out of that, how many beds are unoccupied," Kejriwal said. "Those who do not have smartphones can check data on the webpage and information can be obtained from helpline number '1031'," he added.

Referring to alleged fake videos being circulated on social media, Kejriwal said that at this time we have to leave politics behind and work together for the country." (ANI)