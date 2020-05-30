Modi govt accelerated country's development: Raj BJP chief

Modi govt accelerated country's development: Raj BJP chiefPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:19 IST
The BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Saturday said that Modi government accelerated development in the country after it came to power in 2014. He said the Modi government did extraordinary work for people during its rule.
Poonia said the Modi government was given a mandate by people and it worked to end 70 years of stigma in the country. He said it abolished Article 370, amended the Citizenship Act and took several other decisions.
The state BJP president said India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively worked to control the spread of coronavirus.
