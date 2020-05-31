Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September nowDevdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 06:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 05:48 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is postponing until September the G7 summit which had been scheduled for late June.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral, Trump said he wants to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting, and that the G7 in its current format is a "very outdated group of countries."
