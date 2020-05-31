Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says gov't spokesman

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says gov't spokesmanReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 31-05-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 10:47 IST
Australia would welcome an official invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) nations and there has been contact on the matter between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the United States, a government spokesman said on Sunday. "The G7 has been a topic of recent high-level exchanges," the spokesman said in an emailed comment. "Australia would welcome an official invitation. Strengthening international cooperation among like-minded countries is valued at a time of unprecedented global challenges."
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.
