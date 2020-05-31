Trump will not activate federal troops for now amid protests -NSA's O'Brien

Trump will not activate federal troops for now amid protests -NSA's O'BrienReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:53 IST
The Trump administration will not invoke federal authority over the National Guard for now, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday as protests continued in multiple U.S. cities after the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.
"We're not going to federalize the Guard at this time," O'Brien told reporters at the White House, saying law enforcement decisions should rest with governors and mayors.
