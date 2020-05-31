Owaisi attacks Modi for 'hardships' faced by migrant workers during lockdown

Charging Narendra Modi with causing 'hardships' to migrant labourers by enforcing COVID-19 lockdown in the country, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the "unplanned" shutdown forced women to risk their lives and the Prime Minister did "nothing" for them. In a tweet, the Hyderabad MP said, "@PMOIndia's unplanned lockdown forced migrant women to risk their lives & walk home for 1000s of kilometres. He did nothing for them...." In another tweet, he said, "According to @PMOIndia one of his greatest achievements has been draconian & communal law that allows cops to imprison even more Muslim men.

Muslim women have been beaten up, imprisoned, widowed & made childless because of this govt. This is their real record." He was apparently referring to the triple talaq law, which makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence. On the first year of the Modi government's second term, Owaisi had criticised the PM on the triple talaq law and described it as "draconian and communal." Earlier, the AIMIM leader had also termed as "unconstitutional" the ongoing lockdown in the country to combat coronavirus.