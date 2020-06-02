Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU official calls Floyd's death an abuse of power

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:57 IST
EU official calls Floyd's death an abuse of power
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union's top diplomat said Tuesday the death of George Floyd was the result of an abuse of power and that the 27-nation bloc is "shocked and appalled" by it

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that "as the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd." Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer in Minneapolis who put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck until he stopped breathing. His death set off protests that spread across America

Borrell says law and order officials must not be "using their capacities in the way that has been used in this very, very unhappy death of George Floyd. This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced." He underlined that Europeans "support the right to peaceful protest, and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and for sure, we call for a de-escalation of tensions." Borrell says that "we trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation and to address these important issues during these difficult times." He added: "All lives matter. Black lives also matter."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Steel players' operating profit to decline 20-30 pc in FY21: India Ratings

As construction activities were impacted due to the extended lockdown, onset of monsoon and mass migration of labourers, operating profit or EBITDA of steel producers is expected to decline by 20-30 per cent in the current fiscal due to low...

TTFI recommends Manika Batra for Khel Ratna, players not ready for training camp till August

Indias table tennis star Manika Batra was on Tuesday recommended for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the national federation TTFI. Manika, who missed out on Indias highest sporting honour last year, is the first woman paddl...

Vinesh for 'Khel Ratna'; Rahul Aware, Deepak Punia and Sakshi nominated for Arjuna

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was on Tuesday put in contention for Khel Ratna while World Championship medallists Rahul Aware and Olympic-bound Deepak Punia were nominated for the Arjuna award alongside Sakshi Malik and two others by the nati...

Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico

A tropical depression that formed Monday in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical storm in coming hours, with heavy rains already causing deadly flash flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America. The US National H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020