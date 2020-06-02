Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compromise on fisheries with EU a possibility, says UK industry chief

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:24 IST
Compromise on fisheries with EU a possibility, says UK industry chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain and the European Union might be able to reach a compromise on fisheries by settling on the bloc being handed access to UK waters in exchange for higher quotas for the United Kingdom, industry chiefs said on Tuesday.

As the two sides launch the fourth round of virtual negotiations to try to secure a free trade deal and on their future relationship, fisheries look set to dominate negotiations which run until Friday. The talks, aimed at setting out a new future with Britain for the first time in more than 40 years outside the EU, have all but stalled, with both sides accusing each other of lacking the political will to spur them on before the December deadline.

But Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, said although an agreement on fisheries was unlikely to be reached by the end of this month, it was a possibility for later in the year. "I think a deal will be done. I think there is some way to go, that the two sides are very far apart but that's in the nature of things ... My feeling is that a deal will probably emerge in September or October," he told journalists.

"For me, the compromise lies in access in return for a new sharing arrangement." Last month, EU sources said the bloc was willing to shift its stance on fisheries which so far has sought to maintain the status quo - something that the British government said cannot happen now it is out of the bloc.

With both sides far apart not just on fisheries, but on the EU's demand for "level playing field" guarantees of fair competition and security cooperation, this week's talks are unlikely to break new ground towards a compromise. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would not be "splitting the difference on the level playing field and fish: we aren't compromising on these because our position on these is fundamental to an independent country".

Both sides want this week's talks to produce momentum before a "high-level meeting", most likely when Johnson discusses progress made with EU chiefs, including Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO.

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help PMO....

4 AAI employees test COVID-positive, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan sealed till Thursday for sanitisation

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses Civil Aviation Ministry and Airports Authority of India AAI offices, has been sealed for sanitisation after 4 AAI employees tested positive for COVID-19, senior government officials said on TuesdayFour AAI ...

Syngene ties up with HiMedia Lab to manufacture ELISA test kits for COVID-19

Contract research and manufacturing organisation Syngene International on Tuesday said it has joined hands with HiMedia Laboratories to produce and distribute ELISA test kits for COVID-19. As part of the collaboration, Syngene will initiate...

COVID-19 tally in Assam crosses 1,500-mark

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam reached 1,513 on Tuesday after 28 more people tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the 28 new cases, five returned to the state by air, 12 are from Nagaon, 10 fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020