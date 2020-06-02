Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmakers say Uighur bill supports China's Muslims

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:58 IST
U.S. lawmakers say Uighur bill supports China's Muslims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday said legislation targeting Chinese officials over treatment of the country's Uighur Muslim minority sent a "clear message" of support from Washington, seeking to prod the Trump administration to push Beijing on human rights. "Over the years, there has been a real commitment to shine a bright light on human rights in China and to say to those who are affected by that, 'you are not alone,'" House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a signing ceremony for the legislation.

The Democratic-led House and Republican-controlled Senate passed legislation nearly unanimously calling for sanctions against those responsible for repression in China's Xinjiang province after U.N. estimates that over 1 million Muslims have been detained. The bill singles out the region's Communist Party secretary, Chen Quanguo, a member of China's ruling Politburo, as responsible for "gross human rights violations" against Muslims.

"This is a genocide. More than a million people are in concentration camps. Millions more are harassed every day," said Republican Representative Chris Smith, a lead supporter of the legislation. China denies mistreatment.

Sending the bill to the White House starts a 10-day clock, minus Sundays, for Trump to sign the bill into law or veto it. Otherwise, it becomes law without his signature. Trump has not disclosed his plans. White House aides did not respond to requests for comment.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly tense as Trump has blamed China for worsening the coronavirus pandemic. His administration also recently moved toward ending special treatment for Hong Kong. The bill also calls on U.S. companies operating in Xinjiang to ensure their products do not include parts using forced labor.

The House vote on the bill was the first use of proxy voting because of the pandemic. Republicans have sued to prevent it, complicating questions about the legislation's fate.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders probe into 'scam' at cooperative bank in Amritsar

The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered a probe into an alleged scam at a cooperative bank in AmritsarA team of senior audit officers will thoroughly probe the matter, said state Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in an officia...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motorcycling Nine-times world champion Ubbiali dead at 90Nine-times motorcycling world champion Carlo Ubbiali, who raced in the first world championship in 1949 and later dominated the 1...

West Bengal: Child marriages, trafficking continue amid crises; helpline launched

Following reports that child marriages and trafficking have taken place in the state amid the crises of COVID-19 and Cyclone Amphan, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights WBCPCR has launched a helpline to address the mat...

'Remove China Apps' crosses 50 lakh downloads amid anti-China sentiments

A new tool called Remove China Apps has gained popularity in India and crossed over 50 lakh downloads within weeks of launch with its promise of deleting Chinese apps from phones. This comes at a time when anti-China sentiments are simmerin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020