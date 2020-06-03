PM, Trump hold telephonic talks; discuss Sino-India border row among other issues

The border standoff between India and China, the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and need for reforms in the WHO were among a host of issues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed during a telephonic talk on Tuesday. In the conversation, President Trump extended an invitation to Modi to attend the next G-7 summit to be held in the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said. On Saturday, Trump pitched for expansion of the G7 comprising the world's most advanced economies by including India and three other countries. "The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation," the MEA said.

The talks between the two leaders came days after India rejected Trump's offer of mediation to end the tense border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh. India had also rejected Trump's claim that he spoke to Modi on the eastern Ladakh standoff. In the conversation, Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation, the MEA said.

"President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA," it said. According to the ministry, Modi commended the US president for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world. "The Prime Minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed summit," it said.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues." "The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture," the prime minister added. In the statement, the MEA said Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year. Modi said that the visit had been memorable and historic on many accounts, and had also added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship.

"The exceptional warmth and candor of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders," the MEA said.