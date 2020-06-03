Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden sweeps all 7 presidential primaries

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 08:27 IST
Biden sweeps all 7 presidential primaries

Joe Biden has scored a clean sweep of the seven states conducting Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday, not at all a surprise given that the presumptive Democratic nominee has no active opposition. Yet the delegate haul is important to Biden's goal of gaining enough delegates to claim the Democratic nomination before the party's summer convention. Tuesday's results may leave Biden just short of the 1,991 delegates he needs, but primaries next week in Georgia and West Virginia could put him over the top.

Of Tuesday's elections, Pennsylvania's could add the most delegates to Biden's count. He also won contests in Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Montana and South Dakota. Also choosing a nominee Tuesday are voters in the District of Columbia. Those results are pending.

Joe Biden has won the Montana presidential primary as he advances toward the goal of earning enough delegates to claim the Democratic Party nomination before the summer convention. The primary in Montana was conducted by mail in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden has also won Tuesday contests in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island, New Mexico and South Dakota. With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee. But the former vice president's haul of delegates from Tuesday's voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states and the District of Columbia have participated in primary elections Tuesday. They coincide with a time of crisis across the country. Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality. Democrat Joe Biden has won the New Mexico presidential primary, his latest victory in Tuesday's voting as he marches toward earning enough delegates to claim the party nomination before the summer convention.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged to help Biden connect with racial- and ethnic-minority voters in the state. She has also been talked about as a possible Biden running mate. Biden has also won Tuesday contests in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee. But the former vice president's haul of delegates from Tuesday's voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination. Voters in several states and the District of Columbia are participating in primary elections. They coincide with a time of crisis across the country. Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the South Dakota presidential primary, racking up another victory in Tuesday's voting as he marches toward earning enough delegates to claim the party nomination before the summer convention. The secretary of state's office sent absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in South Dakota in late April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has also won primaries in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indiana. With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee. But the former vice president's haul of delegates from Tuesday's voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states and the District of Columbia are participating in primary elections. They coincide with a time of crisis across the country. Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality. Joe Biden has won Maryland's Democratic presidential primary.

Biden was declared the winner of Tuesday's primary on a night when six other states and the District of Columbia are voting in the presidential nomination contest. The result has been expected because Biden's rivals have already dropped out of the race. Voters in Maryland were strongly urged to vote by mail because of concerns about further spread of the coronavirus.

Biden's haul of delegates from his Maryland win and victories in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indianan push him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination. Democrat Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania's presidential primary, which promises the biggest haul of delegates among the seven states choosing their presidential nominees on Tuesday.

Biden has also won the Democratic primaries in Rhode Island and Indiana. With no active opposition, Biden is already the party's presumed nominee. But the former vice president's haul of delegates from Tuesday's voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states are participating in primary elections. They coincide with a time of crisis across the country. Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality. Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won Indiana's presidential primary.

Indiana is among the states and the District of Columbia with primaries on Tuesday. Pennsylvania offers the day's biggest trove of presidential delegates. The Democratic result in Indiana was expected because Biden's rivals have already dropped out of the race.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Red card replacements allowed in NZ Super Rugby tournament

Players sent off by referees can be replaced and golden-point extra time will be played when professional rugby resumes in New Zealand next week with the Aotearoa Super Rugby competition. New Zealand Rugby on Wednesday confirmed rule change...

Soccer-Ukraine's Karpaty in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests

Ukraine Premier League side Karpaty have been quarantined for at least two weeks and have had all training sessions cancelled after several players and coaching staff contracted the novel coronavirus, the Lviv club said. Ukraines top flight...

Verhaeren quits as Australia coach following Olympic delay

Jacco Verhaeren is standing down as head coach of Australias swim team, leaving Rohan Taylor to guide the Olympic squad in Tokyo next year. Verhaeren was contracted until after the 2020 Olympics but when the Tokyo Games were postponed by 12...

As Asia's tropical storm season arrives, grounded airplanes at risk of damage

Airlines, airports and insurers across Asia are bracing for the prospect of unusually high damage as the regions tropical storm season begins, as hundreds of aircraft grounded by the coronavirus pandemic cant be moved easily. Major airports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020