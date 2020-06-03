Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump looks elsewhere after GOP convention spat with NC gov

PTI | Raleigh | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:22 IST
Trump looks elsewhere after GOP convention spat with NC gov

President Donald Trump said he is seeking a new state to host this summer's Republican National Convention after North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without public health restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Trump announced the news via tweet Tuesday night, complaining that Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., and other officials were not "allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised." "Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention," he wrote.

Some convention business probably will take place in Charlotte, due to existing obligations. But Trump will not accept renomination in the city, according to one RNC official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump and the RNC had demanded that the August convention be allowed to move forward with a full crowd and that participants not have to wear face coverings. Those demands raised concerns in a state that is facing an upward trend in its coronavirus cases, with about 29,900 cumulative cases and 900 deaths as of Tuesday. About 700 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and Charlotte's Mecklenburg County has been a hot spot, with nearly 100 deaths.

"We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it's unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe," Cooper tweeted in response to Trump's announcement. "Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority." A traditional GOP convention brings together roughly 2,500 delegates, the same number of alternate delegates and many times more guests, journalists and security personnel. Officials in both parties have been preparing contingency plans for months given the uncertainty and dangers posed by the virus and evolving restrictions on large gatherings meant to slow the spread. Trump's announcement came after a call with Cooper on Friday in which the president pressed his demands. When Trump "insisted on a full convention arena with no face coverings and no social distancing, the governor expressed concerns and suggested a scaled back event with fewer attendees," Cooper spokeswoman Sadie Weiner wrote in an email. "They agreed to continue talking about ways to have a safe convention in Charlotte." But Cooper made clear to Trump that those conditions would likely be impossible to accommodate. Cooper formalized that Tuesday in a letter to the RNC, before the Wednesday deadline set by the GOP for assurances from Cooper that he would allow a full-scale event in August.

The RNC's leader, Ronna McDaniel accused Cooper of "dragging his feet" on giving them guidance for proceeding with convention plans. While the party would like to hold its event in Charlotte, she said, "we have an obligation to our delegates and nominee to begin visiting the multiple cities and states" that have reached out to express interest in hosting. The RNC said it would begin visiting potential alternative sites in the largely GOP-led states that had offered to host the convention. The Republican governors of Tennessee, Florida and Georgia have said they would be interested.

Tennessee's Bill Lee said GOP officials were coming to scout Nashville on Thursday. He called the city "the best place in America to have a convention." Brian P. Kemp of Georgia tweeted, "Hope you have Georgia on your mind, @realDonaldTrump!" Changing sites had been seen as difficult for reasons including the contract between GOP officials and Charlotte leaders. In April, the City Council voted to accept a $50 million federal grant for convention security. Before the vote, City Attorney Patrick Baker noted the overall contract requires parties to follow applicable laws and regulations, including Cooper's executive orders. Cooper's current order limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. Charlotte posted on its Twitter account that it had not received any official notification from the RNC confirming Trump's tweet and that Baker "will be in contact with the attorneys for the RNC to understand their full intentions."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

The Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court that it is taking all possible measures to provide relief with regard to debt repayments on account of the fallout of Covid-19 but it does not consider it prudent to go for a forced waive...

Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the states infection count to 9,652, officials saidFour people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the di...

Huge quantity of explosive material seized in J-K's Anantnag; four held

Four persons were arrested and a huge quantity of explosive substance was seized from their possession in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Based on a credible input, police raided the residential house of Ad...

Railway freight earnings dip by Rs 8,283 crore during lockdown: Data

Railways freight earnings dropped by Rs 8,283 crore during the lockdown months of April and May as compared to the same period last year, the data showed on Wednesday, indicating a slow year ahead for the national transporter amidst the glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020