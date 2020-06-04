Trump says not mulling sanctions on China's Xi over Hong Kong

Trump says not mulling sanctions on China's Xi over Hong KongReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 04:11 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over China's push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.
"I haven't thought of that," Trump said when asked in an interview on Newsmax TV whether he was thinking about imposing sanctions on Xi.
