Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin chides Nornickel, orders law change after Arctic fuel spill

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:05 IST
Putin chides Nornickel, orders law change after Arctic fuel spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin chided the billionaire boss of Norilsk Nickel on Friday over a huge Arctic fuel spill and ordered changes to the law to try to prevent such a disaster from happening again. Greenpeace has compared the scale of last week's accident near the northern city of Norilsk, where 21,000 tonnes of diesel poured into rivers and subsoil, to the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989.

Putin has declared a state of emergency in the region and complained of what he said was a bungled state response. In an online meeting, Putin asked officials to amend Russian law to try avoid similar accidents in future and criticised Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin for not replacing the source of the pollution - a fuel tank - in a timely fashion.

"If you had changed it on time there would not have been this ecological damage and the company would not have had to foot these (clean-up) costs. Study this as closely as possible inside the company," Putin told Potanin during the televised meeting. Potanin, the largest shareholder in Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) with a 34.6% stake, said he couldn't estimate any potential fines from the authorities, but the firm would cover clear-up costs set to top 10 billion roubles ($145 million).

Shares in Nornickel, the world's leading nickel and palladium producer, were up 3% in Moscow after the meeting, having previously been hit by fallout from the disaster. Putin's spokesman earlier on Friday dismissed the idea of the government ousting Potanin after a Russian lawmaker said he should go following the spill.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the priority was to clear up the May 29 spill and an investigation would decide if anyone was guilty. The RBC media portal reported earlier on Friday that a Russian safety watchdog had warned a Nornickel subsidiary in 2017-2018 about violations at the Arctic fuel site. (Additional reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Polina Devitt and Andrew Osborn Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Can add option for non-COVID-19 medical aid in helpline: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it was willing to include an additional dial-in option in its existing 1916 COVID-19 and non-COVID helpline, for people seeking general medical assistance....

HC strikes down order on suspension of Indore civic engineer

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has struck down the order of the Indore Municipal Corporation IMC suspending its superintending engineer eight months ago, soon after he had lodged a police complaint in the honey-trap case. Justice S C Sharma ...

People observe World Environment Day in Jharkhand

Marking the World Environment Day, a four-plate bird feeder, designed by a polytechnic in Pakur, was on Friday put atop several trees on the campus to provide grains and water to birds. The feeder can hold both grains and water and can be b...

Govt issues draft rules for manufacturing, using drones

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday issued draft rules for making and using drones in the country, proposing that an authorised manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the aviation regulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020