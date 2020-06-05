Pence says jobs report indicative of U.S. economy beginning to recover

Pence says jobs report indicative of U.S. economy beginning to recoverReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:39 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the jobs report released on Friday was a sign the U.S. economy was beginning to recover from the deep hit caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak but said President Donald Trump is still in favor of a payroll tax cut.
"We're going to do what needs to be done to bring this economy all the way back," Pence said in a CNBC interview on Friday.
