Senior BJP leader and Piyush Goyal's mother dies in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 11:50 IST
Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, died at her residence here due to old age. She died late on Friday night.

Piyush Goyal shared the news of her death on Twitter. In a tweet, he said his mother dedicated her entire life towards the service of people and inspired others to do the same.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said that she was cremated on Saturday morning. Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency. Later, she represented the BJP from the Matunga Assembly constituency in Mumbai for three terms.

Her husband, late Ved Prakash Goyal, was a BJP national treasurer for a long time. He was Shipping Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government..

