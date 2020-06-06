Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 06-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 12:15 IST
North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

In the latest blow for inter-Korean cooperation, North Korea threatened to permanently shut a liaison office with South Korea as it continued to condemn its rival for failing to prevent activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets across the border. The statement by North Korea's ruling Workers' Party late Friday came a day after the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un said her country would end a military agreement reached with South Korea in 2018 to reduce tensions if Seoul fails to stop the activists.

Kim Yo Jong also said North Korea could permanently shut the liaison office and a joint factory park in the border town of Kaesong, which have been symbols of reconciliation between the two countries. Desperate to save faltering diplomacy, South Korea in response said it would push new laws to ban activists from flying leaflets by balloon to the North, which triggered a debate over freedom of speech.

But an unidentified spokesman of the Workers' Party's United Front Department said Seoul's promise lacked sincerity, and the scrapping of the liaison office will be the first in a series of North Korean steps that would cause extreme suffering for the South. The statement also confirmed an elevated status for Kim Yo Jong, who was described as her brother's top official for inter-Korean affairs.

"We do not hide that we have had long in mind decisive measures to fundamentally remove all provocations from the South and to completely shut down and remove all the contact leverage with the (South)," said the spokesman. Referring to the leaflets, he said the "nonstop disposal of dirty rubbish from the Southside has exhausted us so much as to come to a clearer conclusion that enemies are enemies after all ... Our determination is to follow as far as the evil cycle of the confrontation leads." Seoul had no reaction to the statement Saturday afternoon. In a speech marking South Korea's Memorial Day, President Moon Jae-in vowed to strengthen the nation's defense, but he made no mention of North Korean threats to abandon inter-Korean peace agreements.

Sending balloons across the border has been a common activist tactic for years, but North Korea considers it an attack on its government. Defectors and other activists in recent weeks have used balloons to fly leaflets criticizing Kim Jong Un over his nuclear ambitions and dismal human rights record. Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun on Saturday published several articles and columns expressing contempt for defectors it says are behind the protests. Its photos showed mass rallies in North Korea where crowds raised their fists beneath signs such as "Death to the human scum defectors." While Seoul has sometimes sent police officers to block the activists during sensitive times, it had previously resisted North Korea's calls to fully ban them, saying the activists were exercising their freedom.

South Korea's ruling liberal party clinched a resounding victory in April's parliamentary elections, giving it a solid majority to win approval in the National Assembly for legislative restrictions against the leaflet protests. "It's remarkable how this comes when the Moon government looks to reengage after relative success fighting COVID-19 and the new progressive majority is seated in the National Assembly," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

"Instead, Kim uses his sister, who was special envoy for North Korea's smile diplomacy during the 2018 Winter Olympics, to threaten the minimal foundation that remains of inter-Korean cooperation on which South Korean progressives hope to build." The liaison office in Kaesong has been closed since late January after the Koreas agreed to temporarily shut it until the coronavirus is controlled. North Korea has suspended virtually all cooperation with South Korea in recent months amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration, which have faltered over disagreements on sanctions relief in exchange for disarmament steps.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tutor arrested for raping minor in Rishikesh

A private tutor was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly raping his minor student. Parents of the student in their complaint to police said the tutor raped their 16-year-old daughter after showing her obscene videos on his mobile phone, ...

Sport-On this day... June 7

ON THIS DAY -- JUNE 7 June 7, 1996CRICKET - England batsman Nasser Hussain celebrates after scoring his maiden test century in the first innings of their match against India at Edgbaston. Hussain scored 128 runs off 227 balls before being b...

Warsaw hopes some U.S. troops based in Germany will be moved to Poland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday he hoped that some of the U.S. troops that are set to be removed from Germany will be reassigned to Poland.U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cut the number of U...

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to travel to Qatar, Pak and Afghanistan

Special US Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Doha, Islamabad and Kabul as part of his relentless efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan, the State Department has said. The top American diplomat left Was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020