Protesters rally at Trump golf resort in Florida

Protesters rally at Trump golf resort in FloridaPTI | Doral | Updated: 07-06-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 00:42 IST
About a 100 protesters gathered Saturday at President Donald Trump's golf resort just outside Miami. The protest was organized by Latinos for Black Lives Matter. Many carried signs saying such things as "Vote Him Out" and "Don't Be A Bunker Boy," the latter a reference to reports that Trump went into the White House bunker when protests in Washington got more violent.
Trump insists he only went there briefly for an inspection. In Doral, about a dozen police officers were on hand for the protest but did not take any actions.
Several hundred people also gathered in downtown Miami for a march with plans for a bigger rally later in the day. The march was peaceful and led by a pastor who read Bible verses before everyone set out.
