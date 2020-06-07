Delhi govt lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from Jun 10, but raises VAT

Delhi govt lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from Jun 10, but raises VATPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:58 IST
New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government on Sunday decided to withdraw '70 per cent Special Corona Fee' on their sale in the national capital, an official said. The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle as the government looked to earn additional revenue, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Delhi
- AAP
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
PM greets Vijayan on birthday New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister N'
New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6.20 pm.
Rice sowing not progressed much after April 10: Agri Min data New Delhi,'
Earthquake hits New Delhi, Sonipat and nearby cities
New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.