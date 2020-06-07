NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Shah at virtual rally

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:06 IST
Setting the tone for Bihar assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the state moved from "jungle raj to janta raj" during the NDA rule and expressed confidence that the alliance will get a two-third majority in the state assembly polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Addressing the party workers and people of Bihar through a virtual rally, he attacked the opposition RJD saying the growth rate of the state was just 3.9 per cent when the party was in power, but it rose to 11.3 per cent under the NDA.

The state moved from 'lalten raj' to 'LED raj', he said referring to the RJD's poll symbol of lamp. At the same time, the former BJP president asserted that this rally had nothing to do with Bihar poll campaign and was aimed at connecting with people during the fight against COVID-19.

“This rally is aimed at connecting people with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. The BJP will have 75 such meetings,” he said. Shah applauded both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, saying they were working for the people though they might lack in publicising it.

He said during the rule of JD(U)-BJP alliance Bihar came out of ‘Jungle Raj’ to 'Janta ka Raj' Taking a dig at the RJD which protested against his virtual rally by beating utensils, Shah asked if anyone had stopped them from holding a rally, and added they were relaxing in Delhi. He said though the opposition leaders dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to unite the country in the fight against COVID-9 as political propaganda, but the nation stood with him and followed his appeals.

The central government safely ferried 1.25 crore migrants to their respective destinations after the required health infrastructure was ramped up to meet their needs, he said. Talking about achievements of Modi government, he said issues which none dared to touch in 70 years were resolved in the first year of the Modi government's in 2nd term and referred to the scrapping of Article 370 provisions and the law against triple talaq.

Citing various steps for the welfare of the poor and the needy taken by Modi government amidst the fight against the pandemic, Shan asked what the opposition did for them besides doing politics..

