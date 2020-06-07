14 Lakh Facebook users watched Shah's digital Bihar rally: BJP

The BJP on Sunday claimed that more than 14 lakh users joined the first of its kind digital political rally addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah from the party headquarters here. Also, the rally clocked up 1.5 lakh views on Youtube and 66,000 views on Twitter, BJP's media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh said.

Shah on Sunday addressed a digital political rally, Bihar Jan Sanvaad, for the poll-bound Bihar. Mayukh claimed that Bihar Jan Sanvaad was trending on Twitter when Shah addressed the rally.

Besides digital platforms, Mayukh, a MLC from Bihar, also claimed that crores of people watched the rally via various TV channels..