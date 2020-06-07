Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 Lakh Facebook users watched Shah's digital Bihar rally: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:04 IST
14 Lakh Facebook users watched Shah's digital Bihar rally: BJP

The BJP on Sunday claimed that more than 14 lakh users joined the first of its kind digital political rally addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah from the party headquarters here. Also, the rally clocked up 1.5 lakh views on Youtube and 66,000 views on Twitter, BJP's media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh said.

Shah on Sunday addressed a digital political rally, Bihar Jan Sanvaad, for the poll-bound Bihar. Mayukh claimed that Bihar Jan Sanvaad was trending on Twitter when Shah addressed the rally.

Besides digital platforms, Mayukh, a MLC from Bihar, also claimed that crores of people watched the rally via various TV channels..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands join Rome's first big anti-racism rally

In Romes sprawling Peoples Square, thousands of demonstrators turned out for the citys first major rally against racism. With a great majority wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, participants listened to speeches fo...

Judges' panel postpones meeting to review functioning of SC

The suspense over the decision on bar bodies including SCBAs demand to resume regular courtroom proceedings in the Supreme Court is likely to continue for the time being as a three-judge panel headed by seniormost judge Justice N V Ramana p...

Turkey says it may expand cooperation with Libya's GNA after conflict ends -Milliyet

Turkey may expand its cooperation with Libyas internationally recognised government with new deals on energy and construction once the countrys conflict is over, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying on Sunday. Turkey ba...

Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to continue talks to peacefully resolve row

India and China have agreed to continue military and diplomatic talks to peacefully resolve the current border standoff in accordance with bilateral agreements, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday as it shared the outcome of a mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020