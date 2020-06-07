NDA will win with huge majority, welcome Shah's statement on Bihar polls: KC Tyagi

Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah's claim of the NDA retaining power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Earlier today, addressing the 'Bihar Jansamvaad rally' Shah had said that the NDA will fight under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and will get a two-third majority.

"NDA will win with a huge majority in the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar. We welcome the statements made by Amit Shahji," Tyagi told ANI here. He further said that Opposition was wrong in believing that the virtual rallies being held were political in nature.

"The Jansamvaad rally is not a political program, it is an interaction with people regarding the work done by the Modi government in its rule. Amit Shah has not made any passes or political comments. Shah has only enlisted the schemes and work done by the Centre and state government for Bihar," Tyagi said. Earlier today, Shah had lauded Nitish Kumar, also JDU president, for developing the State and targeted the dynastic opposition parties, accusing them of withholding Bihar's development during their rule. (ANI)