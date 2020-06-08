Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaches Indore to conduct COVID-19 review meeting
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday reached Indore Collectorate to conduct a review meeting on COVID-19 situation.
On reaching Indore, the Chief Minister underwent a health checkup at the airport.
Madhya Pradesh has reported 9,401 total COVID-19 positive cases so far while the total number of active cases stands at 2,658. (ANI)
