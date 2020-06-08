Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K mainstream political parties condemn killing of sarpanch by militants in Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:25 IST
J-K mainstream political parties condemn killing of sarpanch by militants in Anantnag

Cutting across party lines, mainstream political parties on Monday condemned the killing of a Congress sarpanch by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Militants shot dead the sarpanch, a Kashmiri Pandit, in the Larkipora area in Anantnag at around 6 pm, a police official said.

"Very sorry to hear about the killing of sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag earlier this afternoon. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker & pray that his soul rests in peace," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.  The People's Democratic Party also condemned the killing but trained its guns at the government. "Left in lurch by the system and hounded by those revolting against it, such is the dismal state of political workers. What can someone hope to achieve by silencing those actively serving poor and marginalised? We vehemently condemn such brutal assassination of Mr Ajay Pandita ji," the PDP tweeted.  The Congress demanded a judicial enquiry into the gruesome incident.

"The killing of Ajay Bharti (Pandit) is a mindless and shameful act which needs exemplary punishment against those behind it," a party spokesman said. He said the party demands a judicial enquiry into the killing of the sarpanch to fix responsibility.

"The deceased Ajay Bharti, apprehending attack on his life, had written to Govt for security cover, which was reportedly denied to him. As a result, Bharti lost his life in a gruesome attack," the spokesman said. The Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari also condemned the killing.  PTI MIJ AQS AQS

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed urges opposition to be patient for elections amid COVID-19

Ethiopias prime minister, Abiy Ahmed has called on opposition members to be patient amid concerns that the postponement of elections will create a constitutional crisis and stoke political tension.If the election is extended, it is only by ...

European stocks take a breather as tech, healthcare weigh

European shares pulled back from three-month highs on Monday, with losses in technology and healthcare stocks halting a recent rally on hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3 lower, as investors ...

Body of unidentified woman found dumped in front of hotel in Northeast Delhi

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a place in front of a hotel in Northeast Delhis Shastri Park area on Monday, police said. The police was informed about the body around 4.30 pm.On reaching the spot, an unidentified body ...

Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -source

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppression of Uighur Muslims, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday without offering a time frame for the signing.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020