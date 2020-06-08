Leadership won't compromise on country's self-respect: Rajnath Singh on India-China border dispute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the talks between India and China over the border dispute will continue and asserted that the country's leadership will not compromise on the issue. "The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to solve it as soon as possible. The June 6 talks were very positive, and India and China have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle. I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on the country's self-respect," Singh said at the 'Maharashtra Jan-Samvad rally' being held through video conferencing.

The Defence Minister also said that he would give full details of the matter inside the Parliament after demands were raised by some opposition leaders. "Today Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders said the government should clarify what is happening at the India-China border. As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to say that whatever I have to say I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people," Singh said.

The BJP leader also replied with a couplet to the jibe of Gandhi, who had raised questions over the issue of border dispute with China. "Haath me dard ho to dawa kije, haath hi jab dard ho to kya kije," Singh said. The couplet roughly translates to, "You apply medicine to the hand when it pains, but what to when the hand itself is the cause of pain."

This was recited by Singh in reference to the Congress' election symbol. Earlier in the day, Gandhi used Mirza Ghalib's verse and said that 'everyone knows the status of India's borders but Amit Shah can stay happy in an imaginary world'.

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Sabko maaloom hai 'Seema' ki haqiqat lekin, Dil ke khush rakhne ko, 'Shah-Yad' ye khyaal achha hai." It roughly translates to "everybody knows the border's reality but to keep oneself happy, Shah's thought is good". (ANI)