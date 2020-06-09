Trump considering various proposals in response to Floyd's death -White House

Trump considering various proposals in response to Floyd's death -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:03 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is "appalled" by calls for police to be defunded and he is looking at a number of proposals in response to the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.
"The president is appalled by the defund the police movement," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told a media briefing. She said Trump is "taking a look at various" proposals in response to George Floyd's death.
