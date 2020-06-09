Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt doing politics over LG order: BJP

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said health infrastructure in the national capital has only worsened in last over six-years of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rule, and that his government does not work but indulges in blame game.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:32 IST
AAP govt doing politics over LG order: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of doing politics over the LG's decision to overrule its stand that Delhi government hospitals will be reserved only for city residents.  BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said health infrastructure in the national capital has only worsened in last over six-years of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rule, and that his government does not work but indulges in blame game.  "Delhi government has shown its incapacity to govern and uphold law. What it is doing is pure politics," the New Delhi MP told reporters

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients

The AAP reacted sharply to the LG's move, alleging that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing "dirty politics" on the issue. Lekhi noted that the Delhi High Court had quashed a similar order, which said only Delhi domiciles will be treated in Delhi government hospitals, and said the AAP government made a similar decision despite being aware of the verdict.  The Lieutenant Governor has taken the right decision by overruling the Delhi government.  "Delhi government is indulging in charade to hide its incompetence. Lockdown period was supposed to create better infrastructure. The number of primary health centres in city are stagnant at seven while the number of dispensaries has come down," Lekhi said.  Mohalla clinics started by the AAP government are nothing but farce, she said.  It does not understand quasi structure of states and that they are part of India. Kejriwal himself got treatment in Bangalore, she noted.  The coronovirus infection is so high in Delhi that people from outside will not come here for treatment, she said, taking a swipe at the AAP government and asserted that it is competing with Maharashtra over high COVID spread.  "Delhi government lied to the people about beds and preparation for COVID-19. Instead of 32,000 beds it claimed to have, it gave in writing that it has only 3,100 beds," she said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oil well

A massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well on Tuesday which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assams Tinsukia district, official sources said. The blaze at the Oil India Ltds oil well is so massive that i...

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Malaysian government prosecutors withdrew corruption charges on Tuesday against an ally of former premier Najib Razak, whose party returned to power in a new coalition three months ago after having lost the last election amid massive graft ...

Abu Dhabi's Etihad to operate second flight to Israel carrying Palestinian aid

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways is to operate a rare, second flight to Israel on Wednesday carrying medical aid to be delivered to the Palestinians, an airline spokeswoman said. The state-owned carrier made the first known flight to Israel by a U...

North Korea cuts off all communication with South Korea

North Korea said it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea on Tuesday, a move experts say could signal Pyongyang has grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020