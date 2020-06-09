Left Menu
Haryana, UP pressurised Delhi LG to overturn Kejriwal's order on hospitals for Delhi residents: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh government has pressurized L-G Anil Baijal to overturn the Kejriwal government's decision that all state government-run and private hospitals will admit only residents of the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:38 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh government has pressurized L-G Anil Baijal to overturn the Kejriwal government's decision that all state government-run and private hospitals will admit only residents of the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases here. "This decision was taken so that the lives of Delhiites could be safe. The decision was changed under pressure from the Khattar government and the Yogi government as their health services have failed," Singh told ANI.

Earlier, Singh criticized the BJP-led government and claimed that the Centre is playing politics. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the entire country should come together to fight the coronavirus. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP is playing dirty politics. Arvind Kejriwal took a decision in favour of the people but instead, BJP changed it just to play their politics. Today, BJP has put the life of people in the national capital at risk. The decision is simply unfortunate and condemnable," Singh told ANI.

"Amit Shah has time and money to set up 74,000 LEDs and cares about winning the election. Arvind Kejriwal is fighting against COVID-19 but BJP and Amit Shah are fighting for elections," he said referring to the Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rallies during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Centre has given only 1,500 beds for COVID-19 among all the hospitals under them and they have over 10,000 beds. The Centre is not doing anything and is not letting the Kejriwal government to do the same," Singh added.

On Monday, Baijal, who is the Chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directed authorities in the NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds "of being a non-resident of the national capital". The order by the LG, which also directed all government and private hospitals and nursing homes to cater to the needs of patients, came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for residents of the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

