Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Floyd's brother asks U.S. Congress to 'stop the pain' of police killings

A brother of George Floyd, whose killing in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, asked the U.S. Congress on Wednesday to stop the pain of black people caused by police violence."I'm here to ask you to make it stop.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:35 IST
George Floyd's brother asks U.S. Congress to 'stop the pain' of police killings

A brother of George Floyd, whose killing in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, asked the U.S. Congress on Wednesday to stop the pain of black people caused by police violence.

"I'm here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain," a tearful Philonise Floyd, 42, said in testimony before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. "George called for help and he was ignored. Please listen to the call I'm making to you now, to the calls of our family and the calls ringing on the streets of all the world." George Floyd's death on May 25 after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes was the latest in a string of killings of African-American men and women by police that have sparked anger on America's streets and fresh calls for reforms https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-protests/minneapolis-city-council-pledges-to-disband-police-trump-lashes-out-at-nfl-idUSKBN23F0L1.

"Justice for George," Philonise Floyd told reporters on his way into the hearing venue. The Judiciary Committee is preparing to shepherd a sweeping package of legislation, aimed at combating police violence and racial injustice, to the House floor by July 4, and is expected to hold further hearings next week to prepare the bill for a full House vote.

"The nation demands and deserves meaningful change," Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler said at the start of the hearing in the U.S. Capitol. "We must remember that he is not just a cause, a name to be chanted in the streets. He was a man. He had a family. He was known as a gentle giant. He had a rich life that was taken from him far too early and we mourn his loss," Nadler said.

Representative Jim Jordan, the committee's top Republican, said "the American people understand it's time for a real discussion, real debate, real solutions about police treatment of African-Americans." He also praised President Donald Trump's efforts in response to Floyd's death and subsequent protests. Lawmakers also heard urgent pleas from civil rights advocates for strong reforms and more funding for social services in minority communities, as well as vocal support for police from three witnesses called by Republicans.

Some witnesses and lawmakers participated by video link to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The Fraternal Order of Police has welcomed the bill's introduction, saying in a statement that further discussions could produce a law capable of having a positive impact on law enforcement and policing.

Senate Republicans are working on rival legislation, due to be released on Friday, which touches on many of the same areas but emphasizes the collection of data rather than changes in laws and policies in key areas. Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for Trump, said on Wednesday he could take policy action on race and policing via executive order. McEnany declined to offer specifics in her comments to Fox News.

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee will hold its own hearing next Tuesday.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-With crisis response in place, Fed focuses on long term

The Federal Reserve completes its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with attention turning from its massive response to the coronavirus pandemic and toward its still-developing plans to strengthen and lengthen a nascent economic recovery. ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow retreat ahead of Fed outlook; Nasdaq hits new high

The SP 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from technology, with focus shifting to the Federal Reserves first projections on the economy since the coronavirus outbreak.The tech-heavy Nasdaq, by...

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

A sheriffs deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area o...

Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic. Through the online stores, customers can now e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020