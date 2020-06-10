Bid to poach MLAs, destabilise Rajasthan govt: Chief whip

The Rajasthan government's chief whip on Wednesday said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government even as Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Alleging attempts to poach the party MLAs and the independent legislators backing the government, chief whip Mahesh Joshi forwarded a written complaint to the DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He sought action against “identified” elements for corrupt conduct, attempts for destabilising the government.

“It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, , attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan,”he said in the complaint. However, he did not specify who is making the attempts.