BJP holds virtual rally in Shimla

The Himachal BJP on Wednesday organised a virtual rally for its workers in the Shimla parliamentary constituency. While Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressed the rally from Shimla, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addressed it from New Delhi.

The leaders recounted various achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. Abrogation of the J-K’s special status under Article 370 was possible due to a strong political will, they said. They added that the decision regarding triple talaq was also historic, which has ensured empowerment of Muslim women and checked their exploitation.

The BJP leaders also mentioned the new citizenship Act passed by Parliament on December 11 last year. The coronavirus pandemic has once again proved that the country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they asserted.