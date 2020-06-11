Rio de Janeiro governor faces impeachment proceedings over graft investigations

Rio de Janeiro's state legislature voted unanimously on Wednesday to start impeachment proceedings against Governor Wilson Witzel for alleged graft in the purchase of ventilators and other medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The impeachment motion was one of 14 Witzel faced, based on investigations by federal police and prosecutors of suspected overpricing in contracts for equipment and the erection of field hospitals needed to relieve the state's overburdened intensive care wards. Witzel denied any wrongdoing. "I was elected on an anti-corruption platform and I never abandoned that cause for a minute," he said in a statement.

A special commission will now study the accusations against Witzel, a former federal judge and member of the Social Christian Party. If the assembly votes to charge the governor, he will be suspended pending trial by a mixed tribunal of judges and assembly members.