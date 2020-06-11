Left Menu
Ashok Gehlot slams BJP-led opposition for 'indulging in horse-trading' ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the opposition for "indulging in horse-trading" and stated that "everyone is united".

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-06-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 09:35 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP-led opposition for "indulging in horse-trading" and stated that "everyone is united". "Election (Rajya Sabha) is here. It could have been conducted two months back but they had not completed the buying and selling in Gujarat and Rajasthan, so they delayed it. The election is going to be conducted now and the situation is the same," Gehlot alleged.

"How long will you do politics by indulging in horse-trading? It will not be surprising if Congress gives them a jolt in the time to come. The public can understand everything. Today's meeting was very fruitful. Everyone is united, we'll meet again tomorrow," the Chief Minister added. The comments of the Chief Minister came after Congress Chief Whip in the state Assembly Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday wrote to Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise the State Government by luring his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government.

"I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs and independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the Government," the letter read. "It is against the spirit of the constitution and condemnable act. Take action against people who are indulging in such activities," the letter added.

Congress MLAs along with independent MLAs, who are supporting Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, attended a meeting at Shiv Vilas Resort in Jaipur over upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Three Rajya Sabha seats of Rajasthan are up for election which is scheduled to take place on June 19.

Congress party has 107 MLAs, including six from BSP who changed camps last year. The party has the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the 200-member Assembly. (ANI)

