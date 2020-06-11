Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD celebrates Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas', Tejashwi slams Bihar CM

As RJD is celebrating its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas', party leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that he will look after the poor while the state government is only worried about elections.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:33 IST
RJD celebrates Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas', Tejashwi slams Bihar CM
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav meets his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi on Thursday. (Photo credit: Tejashwi FB). Image Credit: ANI

As RJD is celebrating its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas', party leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that he will look after the poor while the state government is only worried about elections. Tejashwi had taken special permission to meet the jailed RJD president, who is admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) hospital in Jharkhand's Ranchi and extended birthday greetings. Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and awarded up to 14 years of imprisonment.

"Today is the birthday of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Our party is celebrating it as 'Garib Samman Diwas'. Lalu ji has always fought for the poor. We get inspiration from him. I took special permission to meet him on his birthday," the RJD leader said while speaking to media. Cornering Bihar Chief Minister for ignoring the poor, he said: "Nitish Kumar was untraceable for 85 days. Poors and labourers were hungry but he was not concerned. He could not support them as he is only worried about the election and his chair."

"Today more people are dying due to road accident and hunger and not due to COVID-19. Who is responsible for these deaths? Let him (Kumar) worry about the election, I will take care of the poor," he said. Meanwhile, Tejashwi took to Facebook and posted a picture of his meeting with his father and also wrote a letter expressing his feelings.

"Today, I have come to Ranchi to meet my father. Different forms of feelings are coming to my thoughts on his birthday. The thoughts are a bit distressed as he is struggling alone away from us. Whenever I have a look at the journey of my father's life, it appears wonderful and uncommon. Respected Lalu ji, fought to end all social anomalies of Bihar. Raised the flag of the rights of the poor and regardless of how odd the state of affairs got here, by no means bowed down, by no means compromised his ideas," he wrote. "On his birthday, we will feed at least 73,000 poor folks, take away worries from their foreheads and will get Bihar out of this troublesome with inspiration taken from my father," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Janata Dal (United) attacked jailed RJD president by putting up posters alleging the latter of corruption and misappropriation of property.A list of 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence was also enlisted in posters put by JD(U) in Patna.The poster further read: "The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled." Meanwhile, posters were also put up by RJD leaders, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday. The poster war between JD(U) and RJD has been going on since last year in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Russia, NATO conduct parallel wargames over Baltic Sea

Russian combat jets have flown training missions over the Baltic Sea in parallel with NATOs drills in the region, the military said Thursday. Russias Baltic Fleet said in a statement that a dozen of its Su-24, Su-27, and Su-30 aircraft prac...

He's massive example to everyone: Shaw praises 'matured' Rashford

Manchester Uniteds Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his team-mate Marcus Rashford saying that the latter has matured so much and is a massive example to everyone. Hes improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitc...

FDI in food processing rises 44 pc to USD 904.7 mn in 2019-20

Foreign direct investment FDI in the food processing sector rose 44 per cent to USD 904.7 million in the financial year 2019-20, according to government data. The sector had received FDI worth USD 628.24 million in 2018-19 and USD 904.90 mi...

Kazakhstan locks down several towns after spike in COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has locked down several towns and villages and tightened restrictions in one of its provinces following a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Thursday, a month after ending a nationwide state of emergency. In the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020