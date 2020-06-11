Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. general apologizes for taking part in Trump walk during protests

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:22 IST
Top U.S. general apologizes for taking part in Trump walk during protests

The top U.S. military official apologized on Thursday for being at President Donald Trump's side as he walked to a church for a photo opportunity after authorities dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets, the New York Times reported.

"I should not have been there," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said in a prerecorded video commencement address to National Defense University, the paper said. "My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

JIFFY.ai raises $18mn led by Nexus Venture Partners

Tech firm JIFFY.ai on Thursday said it has raised USD 18 million around Rs 136 crore in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners. The Series A round also saw participation from Rebright Partners, W250 Venture Fund founded by alumni of the Stan...

Farmers in Ludhiana face shortage of labourers as they begin paddy cultivation

As cultivation of paddy crop begins, farmers in Ludhiana are facing a shortage of labourers as migrants went back to their native states amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to farmers, the available labourers are demand...

Russia, NATO conduct parallel wargames over Baltic Sea

Russian combat jets have flown training missions over the Baltic Sea in parallel with NATOs drills in the region, the military said Thursday. Russias Baltic Fleet said in a statement that a dozen of its Su-24, Su-27, and Su-30 aircraft prac...

He's massive example to everyone: Shaw praises 'matured' Rashford

Manchester Uniteds Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his team-mate Marcus Rashford saying that the latter has matured so much and is a massive example to everyone. Hes improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020